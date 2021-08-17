Tottenham quiz: Did these 12 past & present Spurs stars score on their Premier League debuts?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur made the perfect start to life under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo last weekend as they secured a superb 1-0 victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Son Heung-min netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 55th minute of this clash as Spurs clinched all three points in-front of their supporters.

Since being appointed as Tottenham's new manager, Nuno has managed to stamp his authority on the club's squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Whilst Cristian Romero was introduced as a substitute during the dying embers of Spurs' showdown with the Citizens, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil have yet to make their competitive debuts for the club.

Gil, who was signed by Spurs last month from Sevilla in a deal which saw Erik Lamela join the Spanish side, will be determined to make an instant impact for his new club when he is eventually handed the chance to impress in the Premier League by Nuno.

With Spurs opting to spend a fee believed to be in the region of £21.6m for the winger, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to justify his price-tag.

Whereas Danny Rose and Jermain Defoe were both able to find the back of the net in their top-flight debuts for Tottenham, there have been plenty of players over the years who have experienced slow starts to their stints in north London.

