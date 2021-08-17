Celtic Transfer News: Hoops receive response to £2m transfer bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have made an offer to Legia Warsaw for right-back Josip Juranovic, the Glasgow Times reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Josip Juranovic?

It is alleged that the Hoops have made a £2m offer for the 26-year-old defender but it is has been rejected by the Polish side, who are open to selling after failing to make the Champions League group stages.

Are Celtic giving up in their pursuit of Juranovic?

The report discloses that Celtic haven't given up hope on bringing the player to Glasgow after the original offer was knocked back.

Polish sources are 'confident' that a deal will be done and that the Hoops will return with a second offer for Juranovic.

Are Celtic looking for other defensive reinforcements?

Juranovic might not be the last defensive arrival at Parkhead this summer. The Irish Mirror reports that Celtic look set to sign Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales before the transfer window slams shut on the 31st of August.

It is claimed that Scales will cost the Bhoys €600,000 (£512k) plus add-ons. Southampton are also interested in signing the 23-year-old, but it seems he will be moving to Glasgow.

How has Celtic's transfer window gone so far?

If Scales does join Celtic, then he be among a handful of defenders to arrive at the club as part of the summer transfer window. Carl Starfelt moved to the Hoops from Rubin Kazan for a reported fee of £4m.

As well as Starfelt, further defensive reinforcements arrived in the shape of experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart and Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide. Hart and Starfelt have quickly become first-team regulars, whilst Urhoghide has yet to feature for the first-team.

Celtic also made an intriguing move in the middle of the park, signing James McCarthy on a free transfer, after the Ireland international left Crystal Palace. The midfielder recently made his Hoops debut in the second-half of Premier Sports Cup tie against Hearts.

The Hoops haven't neglected the attacking side of the squad in the transfer window. Winger Liel Abada joined in a reported £3.5m deal from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva, and he has scored two goals for the club so far.

Perhaps the pick of the signings, however, has been Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi. The attacker joined the Hoops from Vissel Kobe, and has made a great start to life in Scotland, scoring five goals.

