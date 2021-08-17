Tottenham Transfer News: Major claim emerges involving Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones is becoming increasingly convinced Tottenham have a deal in place to sign Lautaro Martinez should Harry Kane leave the club this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lautaro Martinez?

Spurs have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old striker this summer, with The Times reporting last weekend that Tottenham are in talks with Inter over a potential transfer.

Football.London disclosed a few weeks ago that Tottenham had a fee of over €60m (£51.2m) agreed with the Serie A side for Martinez, but that was before Inter sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

What has Dean Jones said about Martinez?

Appearing on The Football Terrace, Jones reckons that if Kane leaves Spurs to join Man City, Martinez will be his replacement at the north London club.

Tottenham have been fans of the Inter man for a few years and Jones has been told that if Kane goes, Martinez will be signed.

"I do wonder if that is all ready to go if Kane goes," he said.

"The more this drags on, the more I'm thinking Tottenham have got a deal in place here to sign Martinez if Kane goes.

"They've been an admirer of him for two or three years, and the plan leading into this was always that 'if Kane goes we're going to get Martinez' - that's what I've always been told."

How does Martinez's scoring record compare to Kane's?

Martinez might not be as prolific a goal scorer as Kane, but he is still capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Last season he scored 19 goals in 48 games as he helped Inter win the Italian title. Kane scored 33 times in 49 appearances for Spurs in the 20/21 campaign.

When it came to assists, the England captain had 17, whilst the Argentina international contributed 11 for Inter.

Martinez isn't quite on Kane's level but he's not far behind either, and at the age of 23 there is room for further improvement.

What could Tottenham's attack look like with Martinez?

If Martinez does replace Kane, Spurs' attack will inevitably appear different to last season. Looking at Transfermarkt, Kane is the only natural centre-forward in the Tottenham squad - although Heung-min Son can also play there - so Martinez will almost certainly occupy that role.

It seems likely that Son will predominantly play on the left for Spurs, as he has for much of his Tottenham career.

There is a question over who will play on the right though, as Bryan Gil, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura could all be in consideration for a starting berth, as well as potentially Jack Clarke.

