Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners could agree deal for player "Arteta absolutely loves"

Real Madrid are open to loaning Martin Odegaard back to Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Martin Odegaard?

Odegaard spent the second-half of last season on loan at Arsenal and there has been much discussion about a return to the Emirates this summer.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano last month that Arsenal would try to sign Odegaard permanently this summer should Real Madrid make him available.

However, the latest speculation suggests the Gunners could in fact agree another loan move for the Norway international.

What has Jones said about Arsenal signing Odegaard on loan?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones discussed the prospect of Arsenal re-signing Odegaard on loan and claimed that Real Madrid are open to the deal.

He said: "There's the potential there that they can do the loan. Real Madrid, I'm told, are open to it. We'll see whether it comes through.

"If there's the possibility to take Odegaard on loan then it's absolutely perfect for Arsenal right now, knowing that the player can settle straight into the team and the club. Arteta absolutely loves him."

"Just take on his wages for the season. They might have to put up a small fee but not a significant fee, and then have that option to buy him again next year.

"I think he'll have one year left [on his contract] at the end of this season," he added.

Would a loan deal be wise from Arsenal's perspective?

It's certainly an interesting idea. While Arsenal got a glimpse of Odegaard last season after arriving in January, they didn't have the chance to see how he could perform over a whole campaign.

Signing him on loan again would allow them to see how his form and fitness may fluctuate throughout the course of a season, which would be a much better indicator of whether he's worth acquiring permanently than his initial 20-game burst.

Likewise, Odegaard's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, so Arsenal should be able to sign him at a cheaper rate in summer 2022 compared to the current transfer window.

Do Arsenal need an attacking midfielder?

Arsenal's recent 2-0 defeat to Brentford would suggest as much. The Gunners actually made 18 chances versus the newly-promoted side but none were clear cut enough to open their account for the new season.

Adding Odegaard to the mix might just create a bit of extra spark in the final third and improve Arsenal's results going forward.

