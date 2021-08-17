Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals price-tag for hardworking Spurs target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham may have to pay €25m-€30m (£21.3m-£25.6m) to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nahitan Nandez?

Having played a key role in helping Cagliari avoid relegation last season by starting all but six Serie A games for the Italian side, it appears the time is right for Nandez to move up a few rungs in the footballing pyramid.

Earlier this summer, he was being strongly linked with both Leeds United and Inter Milan. However, neither club have got a deal over the line thus far and it now appears that Tottenham are a fixture in the race to land Nandez's signature.

Enter Giveaway

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nandez?

Romano revealed earlier this week that Nandez had made it into a shortlist of potential midfield recruits at Tottenham, and further claimed that Spurs had made contact with Cagliari over a possible deal.

The transfer journalist has now reiterated that message once again, but this time has added a few key details. Romano claims firstly that Nandez is "on the market", and secondly that he'll cost between £21.3m and £25.6m to sign this summer.

Man City to bid £150m for Kane? Hear all the latest on Tottenham's want-away star on The Football Terrace...

Would Nandez be a good signing for Tottenham?

One interesting asset Nandez offers Tottenham is his versatility. He's played in every midfield role at least once throughout his career and has featured regularly on the right as well as in central positions.

That could be an incredibly useful tool for Nuno Santo during the early days of his Spurs career. He'll still need some time to work out what shape best suits this Tottenham team and Nandez seems well suited to plugging any potential gaps while that transition takes place.

He's also typically Uruguayan in style - intense, hardworking and tough-tackling with a dab of class when in possession. Nandez has 41 caps for his country.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

Why are Tottenham looking to strengthen in midfield?

Tottenham started with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Dele Alli in midfield on Sunday and their discipline was crucial to holding Manchester City at bay in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

That being said, Tanguy Ndombele has been suspiciously absent throughout the summer and so far this season, while Spurs are reportedly hoping to sell Moussa Sissoko.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, that leaves Nuno with just Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso to choose from in central midfield. Last season they made just 20 starts combined in the Premier League.

Another option would appear to be in order and as well as Nandez, Tottenham have recently been linked with James Ward-Prowse.

News Now - Sport News