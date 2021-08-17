Arsenal Transfer News: Fab Romano says "everyone knows" £110k p/w star wants to leave

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hector Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Hector Bellerin?

Whilst appearing on The Arsenal Lounge, the transfer expert disclosed that the right-back wants to leave the North London club, and that the Gunners want to sell Bellerin.

"They are looking for a right-back as we know for a long time. Bellerin wants to try something new," he said.

What problem has Fabrizio Romano identified?

Romano disclosed that the problem with any deal is that it is well-known Bellerin wants to leave and that Arsenal want to sell him. As a result clubs are leaving it late to make a move for the 26-year-old.

"The problem with this deal is that everyone knows that Bellerin wants to go and that Arsenal are prepared to sell him. This is why many clubs are waiting for the final week or final day of the window, to jump in a deal and try to find a solution. They were trying with Inter but he was never first option for Inter," Romano stated.

He went on to reveal that clubs in Spain are now looking at the Spanish international as a possible signing before the transfer window closes.

"I am told that Spanish clubs are now looking at situation. I'm sure that Arsenal will try to find a solution for Bellerin, as he wants to go and Arsenal want to sign a new right-back."

Why does Bellerin want to leave Arsenal?

Bellerin - who reportedly takes home £110k per-week at Arsenal - may want to move on to get regular first-team football.

Last season he made 35 appearances for the Gunners, but lost his place in the side towards the end of the campaign. He started just two of the North London club's last 13 Premier League games.

Calum Chambers was also picked over him for Arsenal's first game of the new season, which they lost 2-0 to Brentford.

That run could be what made Bellerin decide that the time is right to move on and find a new challenge.

Has Bellerin's time at Arsenal been a success?

It has to be said that by and large Bellerin's time at Arsenal has been a success. He has made 239 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, and won three FA Cups along the way. After spending nine years with Arsenal, perhaps all parties feel that the time is right to go in different directions.

As Romano says, Arsenal will be looking for a new right-back and Bellerin wants to leave. There is no point keeping a player who isn't happy.

However, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that a deal can be completed before the last days of the transfer window, so there is enough time to sign a direct replacement.

