QPR predicted starting XI vs Middlesbrough after team news emerges

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to secure back-to-back away victories in the Championship on Wednesday when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Hoops ought to brimming with confidence heading into this particular clash following their fantastic performance against Hull City.

Goals from Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie sealed all three points for QPR in last Saturday's showdown with the Tigers.

Ahead of the Hoops' meeting with Middlesbrough, we have decided to take a look at how Mark Warburton's side could line up in this midweek fixture.

What's the latest team news at QPR?

Warburton has revealed that whilst Sam McCallum will not travel with the squad to Middlesbrough, Charlie Austin could be in line to make his return to action against Neil Warnock's side.

McCallum is still recovering from illness and has yet to make his competitive debut for the club since sealing a loan move earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Austin missed QPR's victory over Hull due to a minor knee injury.

Speaking to West London Sport about the forward's issue, Warburton said: "It was a whack on the knee, some bruising and it had to calm down.

"We'll see how he is, but I'm very optimistic [that Austin will return against Middlesbrough].

Making reference to McCallum, Warburton admitted: "He won't travel with us to Middlesbrough but hopefully will be available for selection at the weekend.

"And if not, for the Oxford game."

Which QPR players will definitely start against Middlesbrough?

Having produced impressive displays in QPR's clashes with Millwall and Hull City, Jordy de Wijs is set to feature in the heart of defence alongside Dickie and Yoann Barbet.

Moses Odubajo is likely to make his fourth competitive appearance for the club whilst Stefan Johansen could also be in line for another start.

Having netted his first goal of the season for QPR last weekend, Dykes will be determined to add to his tally against Middlesbrough.

What decisions does Mark Warburton need to make?

Providing that Austin is indeed fit enough to feature on Wednesday, it will be intriguing to see whether he is brought back into QPR's starting eleven by Warburton.

Considering that Willock produced a promising performance in a more advanced role for the Hoops in their meeting with Boro, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he loses his place to Austin.

Whilst Andre Dozzell and George Thomas will both be pushing for starts, they may have to settle for cameo appearances in this particular match-up due to the presence of Johansen, Ilias Chair and Dominic Ball.

Predicted XI vs Middlesbrough

Dieng; Barbet, de Wijs, Dickie; Wallace, Johansen, Ball, Odubajo; Chair; Willock, Dykes (3-4-1-2).

