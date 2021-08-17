Man United Transfer News: Update on Paul Pogba's contract stance as PSG eye mega deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba looks set to not sign a new contract with Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes, the Daily Mail reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

The report discloses that the Frenchman is almost certain not to agree an extension on his current Manchester United contract, which expires at the end of the season, before the transfer window closes on the 31st of August.

Does that leave Manchester United in a difficult position?

Pogba's alleged stance puts the Old Trafford club in a difficult position, as they could lose the World Cup winner on a free transfer should he run down his contract.

It's claimed they could still decide to cash in on him before the end of the month. However, that would mean surrendering one of the club's highest profile players without much time to secure a direct replacement.

Either way, United are left in a tough position with Pogba seemingly holding all the cards.

The Done Deal Show brings you the latest on Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Cristiano Ronaldo and many, many more...

Is there a chance that Pogba could stay?

All in not lost when it comes to Pogba's time in Manchester. The report reveals that the 28-year-old could yet decide to commit his future to the former Premier League champions.

The midfielder has been encouraged by how the club are progressing under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly in light of the recent signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Enter Giveaway

It has been claimed that United want the player to sign a deal which would last for a minimum of four years, and would significantly increase Pogba's wages at the club.

The contract situation certainly doesn't seem to be affecting Pogba on the pitch, as he contributed four assists in the recent 5-1 victory over Leeds United in the first game of the new Premier League season.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

Which clubs are interested in signing Pogba?

Some of Europe's biggest clubs have been linked with Pogba. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, PSG are reportedly prepared to offer the midfielder a contract worth £510,000 a week if he decides to leave Manchester on a free transfer.

Even though the Old Trafford club are planning to give Pogba a wage increase, they may struggle to match the salary that PSG reportedly want to offer the World Cup winner.

It was also recently reported by the Daily Star that Pogba will let his contract expire and join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Calciomercato disclosed last month that Juventus were keen on bringing Pogba back to Italy.

Ultimately, it seems a number of top European clubs are unsurprisingly keen on signing Pogba in a bosman deal.

News Now - Sport News