Tottenham Transfer News: Manchester City now "super confident" about Harry Kane deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are very confident that they will sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, Dean Jones reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently disclosed that Manchester City are waiting for Tottenham's stance on Kane to change before they make another bid for the England captain, with their next offer set to be worth €150m (£127m).

City reportedly made a bid of at least £100m for Kane in June, but that wasn't enough to entice Tottenham into selling their talismanic striker.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane moving to Manchester City?

Whilst appearing on The Football Terrace, transfer expert Jones revealed that Manchester City are "super confident" that Kane will be a City player before the end of the transfer window.

"From the Man City side of things, they are really, really confident that they are going to sign Harry Kane, like super confident. I've spoken to a couple of people, they are almost like convinced that he's coming."

Jones then claimed that the perspective is completely different at Tottenham, where they don't think Kane will be sold. But Jones did state that the player still wants to join the Premier League champions.

"Then you speak to somebody at Tottenham, they're like 'there's no chance, Daniel Levy's not going to let him go now'. All I do know is that Harry Kane still wants to go, still believes that it's possible."

Check out what Jones said in full about Kane in the video below...

Is Kane back in training for Tottenham?

As reported by the Standard, Kane has returned to first-team training on Tuesday August 17th.

The report reveals that Kane ended a spell self-isolating on Friday, after being on holiday in the Bahamas.

Enter Giveaway

Despite working on his fitness he wasn't deemed ready for Tottenham's first game of the season, which was a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Only time will tell if the 61-cap England star's return to training will have any bearing on his future at Spurs.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

Are City right to be confident that a deal will happen?

Spurs seem determined to keep Kane, and understandably so. He has scored an incredible 221 goals in 336 appearances for Tottenham, that goal tally would be extremely difficult to replace.

The fact they have reportedly rejected a bid of at least £100m for Kane shows they want to hang onto the player for as long as they can.

The Times highlights that Kane has been named in the Spurs squad for the Europa Conference play-off tie against Paços de Ferreira - it seems unlikely that he would be in the squad if he were set to leave the club in the next few days.

Also bearing in mind Kane's contract doesn't expire for another three years and Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, City's confidence in signing Kane might be misplaced.

News Now - Sport News