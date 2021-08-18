Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bayern Munich added the 2021 German Super Cup to their enormous trophy collection on Tuesday evening.

The Bundesliga champions beat bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Signal Iduna Park thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski (x2) and Thomas Muller.

Lewandowski's brace means he has now scored 24 times in 24 games against his former club, which is a quite outrageous record.

Marco Reus was the man who grabbed Dortmund's goal on the night and the team captain's effort from the edge of the box was absolutely stunning.

A special strike was the only thing that was going to beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Tuesday, as the German legend was at the very top of his game once again.

Neuer pulled off a remarkable save to deny Reus from close-range in the first half and was a commanding presence between the posts throughout the whole match.

And late in the second half, the 35-year-old even managed to beat Dortmund star Erling Haaland in an aerial duel after coming way off his line.

Neuer went full sweeper-keeper to beat the Norwegian striker to the ball and then when it was looped back in his direction, he sprung into the air and defeated his adversary for a second time in a matter of seconds.

The less said about Haaland's 'tackle', the better...

Video: Neuer vs Haaland

Well played, Manuel.

The Bayern shot-stopper's success in his aerial duel versus Haaland didn't go unnoticed on Twitter and you can check out some of the best reaction from football fans below.

Fan reaction

Bayern's victory on Tuesday evening was their sixth straight triumph in 'Der Klassiker', which is the longest winning streak in the fixture's history according to Opta.

That means Haaland has never tasted success over his team's biggest rival or indeed Neuer and you just know that will be bothering the world-class forward.

But don't worry, Erling, there will be at least two more opportunities to change that in 2021/22...

