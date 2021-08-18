Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bayern Munich are the German Super Cup winners after they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

The inevitable Robert Lewandowski scored twice, either side of a Thomas Muller goal.

Marco Reus did pull one back for Dortmund in front of their own fans at the Signal Iduna Park.

But Lewandowski was the star of the show as he scored his 23rd and 24th goals against his former club.

It was a frustrating evening for his opposite number, Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old will be wanting to rival Lewandowski in the goalscoring charts this season and has started the campaign brightly.

However, he was relatively quiet in the Super Cup - although it wasn’t for a lack of passion.

Footage has emerged of Haaland reacting to Lewandowski’s opener and it’s fair to say he wasn’t happy.

Haaland can be seen kicking the ground in anger not once but twice after the Polish striker had given Bayern the lead.

Video: Haaland's reaction to Lewandowski goal

It’s that kind of mentality that will see him reach the very top in this game.

It’s not the only time Haaland has reacted in such anger after his side conceded a goal. While playing for RB Salzburg, Haaland reacted to Mohamed Salah’s goal by asking for a water bottle to check in a fit of rage.

But back to last night and after Haaland’s show of anger, he turned cheerleader as Reus got his side back into the game.

The striker turned to the crowd and attempted to rally them in his own bizarre way. It left Bayern midfielder, Leon Goretzka, sniggering behind him.

You can’t say the kid doesn’t care…

But with Jadon Sancho having already left Dortmund in the summer and the club looking even less likely to challenge rivals Bayern this season for the Bundesliga title, there are rumours that the Norweigen could be on his way out.

And according to former Borussia Dortmund forward Michael Rummenigge, Liverpool could be a suitable destination for Haaland.

“Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England," he said.

"His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

