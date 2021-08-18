Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A video of Jake Paul training has emerged and fans have not shied away from slamming his technique.

The 24-year-old is training alongside unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and his coach Bj 'El Peligrosso' Flores. Both Paul and Serrano are seen punching bags and the difference in their techniques is quite evident.

Several fans voiced their criticism over the former, with one saying: "You can tell the gap and difference between the form and technique of a champ and an amateur."

Another wrote: "Jake still has no clue how to box. That right hand is atrocious. Hands down, doesn’t bring his guard back up. It’s slow and telegraphed. As soon as he fights a boxer he’s done. Even an amateur boxer would mail him."

Another fan said: "This guy gets in a ring with a real boxer and his house of cards (and grift) comes tumbling down."

Paul has so far won all of his professional boxing fights, defeating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Up next for him is former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who he locks horns with on August 28.

Not long ago, Paul and Woodley made a bet that if the latter lost, he would have to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo and vice versa.

Many have billed Paul as the favourite to win the fight, including boxing legend Mike Tyson and Israel Adesanya.

Woodley lost his last four fights in UFC, which saw the company opt against renewing his contract after it expired in April.

Paul might be the favourite to defeat The Chosen One, but for someone who says he is confident of defeating Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, his fighting style has got to improve.

