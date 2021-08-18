Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new football season is upon us and it couldn't have come a moment too soon.

While the electrifying Euro's did more than enough to keep us satisfied in the absence of club football, there is nothing quite like the weekly gauntlet of watching our beloved teams battle it out.

However, the European football landscape looks a little different this year, after the seismic shift of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to PSG.

He was joined in the French capital by Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as the Parisians went about building a monster in the off-season.

However, while the likes of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are likely to hog the headlines, there is one rising superstar who could give them a run for their money.

Erling Haaland's remarkable ascent to the top of the game has continued apace even in the early days of this new season.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

The Borussia Dortmund hitman, who had the summer off due to Norway's failure to qualify for the European Championships, has come absolutely flying out of the gates this season.

He has clearly not been distracted in the slightest by the hurricane of rumours surrounding his future, going about his business with just as much ruthless efficiency as we have come to expect.

The 21-year-old bagged a brace in their opening Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt but was powerless to stop the might of Bayern Munich from claiming German Super Cup glory last night.

Enter Giveaway

While his performance on the field may not be remembered, his actions off of it in the aftermath of the clash have gone down an absolute treat with fans.

On what must have been an incredibly disappointing night for the rising star, he still took the time out to clamber into the stands and give his match shirt to a young fan.

The fan in question had been holding a sign, written in Norwegian, asking for that very shirt and Haaland couldn't help but oblige.

Lovely stuff.

Haaland really does have the world at his feet right now, and, wherever he does end up playing, you can be absolutely certain he is going to dominate.

With a good head on his shoulders and mountains of skill to boot, the future looks very bright for the striker.

News Now - Sport News