WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole has a big decision ahead of him with his WWE contract set to expire around WWE SummerSlam 2021 weekend.

The former leader of Undisputed Era is reportedly set for a move to WWE's main roster if he chooses to stay with the company.

Talents on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown usually do not have access to third-party services such as Twitch, however, Cole has said that his channel is going nowhere.

Cole made the revelation during a recent stream on his channel, confirming that no matter what happens he will continue to be on the platform consistently:

"Guys, I love ya'll so much. I wish so bad that I could stream for a few more hours. It makes me so happy to be able to stream for a little bit. It's why, when I say there is a zero chance that this channel is ever going away, I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart. I love you guys and that's how important you are to me because you guys make me feel very important. There's been a lot going on lately and I want to make sure everyone knows that this is going nowhere. It's going absolutely nowhere."

What this means for Cole's career going forward remains unclear, the former NXT Champion may have arranged a deal with WWE management to continue streaming whilst on the main roster, or...Cole is potentially on his way to All Elite Wrestling in the next few weeks.

Cole is set to face Kyle O'Reilly at NXT Takeover 36 this Sunday on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

