WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER had some massive praise for Brock Lesnar in a recent interview.

Lesnar has not wrestled since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, inside the WWE Performance Center.

The former PROGRESS World Champion would say how the former UFC Champion is at an elite level inside the ring.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the WWE United Kingdom Champion would tell fans why he believes Lesnar is one of the greatest ever:

“Brock Lesnar is like, I think – I don’t know how long he doesn’t wrestle, two years? – for the years before that, I think he was the best wrestler in the world. Nobody was smarter, nobody drew more money, nobody knew how to protect themselves [like he did]. He wasn’t there all the time [and] I love that presentation about him. I think he’s fantastic. “Some of the best matches in WWE in recent years have had Brock involved because he’s fantastic. He’s going to look like a million bucks, but everybody who wrestles him is going to look like that as well, when they have a competitive match with him. Obviously, that would be great to do [face Lesnar].”

WALTER vs Dragunov

This Sunday, WALTER is set to defend his WWE United Kingdom Championship against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36 on Peacock and WWE Network.

The match was originally planned for the NXT UK show; however, due to WALTER sustaining an injury, the match was moved to the Capitol Wrestling Center and a live audience the night after WWE SummerSlam 2021.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the match this Sunday, with fans believing that Dragunov may be the man to finally dethrone the dominant Austrian Champion.

