FIFA 22: Ones To Watch Cards Leaked On Social Media

Excitement is building for the release of FIFA 22 and a possible leak has surfaced showing footage of what some of the Ones To Watch cards are in the upcoming game.



Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode on FIFA and EA Sports have done a great job of creating special cards for gamers to play with. They have added more cards to FIFA 22 with the introduction of Heroes Cards.



These special cards are upgrades on players normal cards, and there must be at least 10-15 different special cards promoted throughout the game.

Video surfaces on social media leaking possible Ones To Watch Cards for FIFA 22

Every year without fail, we are immediately introduced to a batch of special cards on Ultimate Team called ‘Ones To Watch’ cards.



They are players who have transferred over the summer who FIFA think will have a successful season. Every time they get an in-form, the Ones To Watch card will go up in rating, so they are of great value.

Many gamers try to guess which players will be getting a One To Watch card and thanks to footage on Instagram, we might have got a sneak peek of some of these cards.

According to fut.wo, the first five official OTW cards coming to the game are:

Ibrahima Konate: CB, Liverpool- 81 Rated

Jack Grealish: LW, Manchester City- 84 Rated

Achraf Hakimi: RWB, PSG- 85 Rated

Memphis Depay: CF, FC Barcelona- 86 Rated

Jadon Sancho: RM, Manchester United- 89 Rated

These are some very exciting cards and no doubt they will get a couple of in-forms this season so we should see these ratings increase over time.



We should be treated to a whole squad of OTW Cards, which means there should be at least six more cards added to the game. If we find out what they are, we will provide all their details right here.

