Max Verstappen has taken to Red Bull's official website to give his verdict on the F1 season so far and has urged his team to focus on themselves for the remainder of the campaign once the summer break is over.

The title race in Formula 1 this year has been brilliant to watch unfold and we're all naturally looking forward to seeing what the rest of the campaign will bring once the summer break is over at the end of this month.

Despite looking the most dominant package this season, too, Red Bull and Verstappen actually trail in both Drivers' and Constructors' standings at the moment, with the British and Hungarian Grands Prix handing them a double setback before the summer break.

That is gone now, though, and Verstappen is eager to look forward to the rest of the year - confident that there's enough time in the season to get back in front and also hopeful that he and his team will be able to focus fully on doing their job, with both his team and Mercedes locking horns on the regular both on and off the track thus far this season:

"We've had two very unfortunate races but nothing is lost yet, it's still a very long season.

"We have the summer break now but we will keep pushing, we will never give up and we will focus on ourselves.

"Overall it has been a good start for us, we have been really competitive. But we need to be there at the end of the season as well, because that's what you're working for as a team, so let's hope it goes that way."

This season has proven every bit as exciting as we had hoped and hopefully Red Bull and Mercedes can both keep delivering in the second half of the campaign.

