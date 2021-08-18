Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re less than two weeks away from the close of the summer transfer window - and what a window it’s been.

While there hasn’t been a huge number of expensive moves, the biggest transfer in football history has taken place.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain after failing to agree a new deal at the Camp Nou. He will join Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes after the Spaniard joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

While PSG may not have paid a transfer fee for the pair - neither did they for Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan - they would have had to pay hefty signing-on fees, agent fees and substantial wages.

In terms of the biggest transfer fees spent, the Premier League clubs have certainly been splashing the cash.

Manchester City spent £105.75 million on Jack Grealish, Chelsea spent almost as much on Romelu Lukaku while Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for around £75 million.

All three of those deals could be eclipsed if Pep Guardiola gets his chequebook out once again to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Despite his recent splurge, Guardiola isn’t actually the highest spending manager since 2000. I mean, he’s second in the list having spent €1.59 billion on just 67 players.

Instead, according to a graphic posted on Reddit via transfermarkt, Jose Mourinho is actually the highest spender parting way with more than €1.76 billion!

The new Roma boss has already spent almost £90 million this summer on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Elder Shomurodov, Matias Vina and Rui Patricio.

Check out the top 10 biggest spending mangers since 2000 below:

As we’ve mentioned, Mourinho and Guardiola take the top two places but Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti isn’t far behind with a spending of €1.37 billion.

Having managed Juventus, AC Milan Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich that’s probably not too surprising.

Manuel Pellegrini is perhaps a shock name in fourth but he has been in charge of Real Madrid and Manchester City and is responsible for signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne, Kaka and Raheem Sterling.

Massimiliano Allegri is fifth, mainly for his time as Juventus manager where he has now returned. Cristiano Ronaldo (£105.30m) and Gonzalo Higuain (£81.00m) represent his biggest outlays.

Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid has spent just shy of €1 billion with the £114.48m signing of Joao Felix far and away his largest purchase.

The unemployed Antonio Conte comes next, helped by the expensive buys of Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan and Alvaro Morata for Chelsea.

Despite not being in management since 2018, Arsene Wenger is eighth on the list with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all being signed for more than £30 million.

Ernesto Valverde in ninth despite being at Athletic Bilbao for a lot of his managerial career and the club having a policy of only playing and signing Basque players. But, while at Barcelona, he did sign Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Malcom, Paulinho, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Arthur and Neto. Oh dear.

Rounding off the list is Unai Emery with Neymar at PSG and Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal contributing to his €846 million spending.

