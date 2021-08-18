Sunderland news: Black Cats hit stumbling block in their transfer pursuit of 18-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After securing back-to-back victories in League One, Sunderland would have fancied their chances of picking up a positive result in their showdown with Burton Albion yesterday.

However, despite having 61% possession in this particular meeting, the Black Cats were unable to break down Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side who clinched a 1-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium thanks to a second-half strike from Jonny Smith.

As a result of this defeat, Sunderland dropped down to eighth in the third-tier standings.

Whilst the 2021/22 season is still in its infancy, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson will be hoping that his side will be able to deliver a response to this setback when they host AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Having already opted to make a host of changes to his squad this summer, the 39-year-old was recently linked with a move for Sheffield United starlet Daniel Jebbison.

A report from the Northern Echo last month suggested that Sunderland had held discussions with the Blades over a potential loan deal for the 18-year-old who was in attendance for the club's final pre-season friendly with Hull City.

Jebbison burst onto the scene for United during the latter stages of the previous campaign as he netted a goal against Everton in what was only his second senior appearance.

Although the forward has yet to feature in the Championship this season, he was handed the chance to impress in the Blades' Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle United by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

In a fresh update concerning Jebbison, it has now been revealed that Sunderland have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are struggling to reach an agreement over a loan fee for the forward.

A recent report from The Sheffield Star has suggested that the Blades could be looking for as much as £1m from a potential suitor this summer.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Ross Stewart has made a confident start to the season by scoring two goals in three League One appearances, it could be argued that Sunderland may still need to bolster their options up-front following the departure of Charlie Wyke earlier this summer.

However, whilst Jebbison clearly possesses an abundance of talent, spending a considerable amount of money to secure his services on a temporary basis would be a naïve decision.

Therefore, unless Sunderland are able to negotiate a reasonable fee with the Blades, they ought to switch their focus to alternative targets.

By drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level, Johnson may be able to guide the Black Cats to a great deal of success in League One later this year.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News