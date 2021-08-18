Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley previously had a stint in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, and it appears he still has the itch to compete.

Lashley has an impressive 15-2 record in MMA, with 6 wins coming via KO/TKO, 6 coming via submission and 3 coming via decision.

Despite 'The Dominator' last fighting for Bellator in 2016, he sees AEW star and fellow MMA fighter Jake Hager as someone he would like to face.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Lashley revealed that he would like to face Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, as both are contracted to Bellator.

“I’m a fighter. When it comes to doing something like that, yes, I do want another fight. Yes, I would like to fight more. I’m never one of those guys that call out, I don’t want to see the headlines that say, ‘Oh, Bobby Lashley calls out so and so’, because that’s not what it is. I think Hager, I think he’s doing great. I think he’s moving up. He almost got the Fedor fight. I think he was politicking for that for a while, but a fight with him is something that would be cool, and I would definitely do it. I would probably fight anybody if I went back to fighting, so I’m not saying it’s one particular person I’m looking for. Wrestling fans would love to see one wrestler fight another wrestler, and I think he’s probably the only one that’s fighting right now that’s an option. It’s not one of those things that I want to call him out, but it would be a cool fight, and definitely entertaining.”

credit to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

Lashley vs Goldberg

Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The All-Mighty has been dominant on WWE Raw over the past few months, and he looks to continue that trend against the WCW legend.

