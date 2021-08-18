Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hafthor Bjornsson has found a new opponent for his September 18 fight later this year, and he will take on arm wrestling great Devon Larratt, it has been confirmed.

The two will lock horns next month in Dubai and their fight will be the main event of Fight Night 3 with Jacob Hepner vs Josh Bridges being the official undercard.

Regarding the fight, Bjornsson wrote: "And it’s on! Finally a fight confirmed for September 18th! [Devon Larratt] Good luck, you’ll need it this time around!"

Larratt responded: "I have a hard time with the word no. Thanks [Thor] and [Core Sports] for the opportunity. Five weeks for Lincoln hawk to become Rocky."

Bjornsson was originally scheduled to fight his strongman rival Eddie Hall in what was dubbed "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History." However, the latter was forced to pull out because of a detached bicep, much to the disappointment of fans around the world.

Hall has since confirmed that his bicep has been reattached and he is recovering well. He's even posted recent footage of himself back in training, proving once again he's not a mere mortal like the rest of us.

Read more: Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Read more: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Bjornsson, who starred in Game of Thrones, is one of the best strongmen around, having been crowned the World's Strongest Man in 2018. He also deadlifted a record 501 kgs at his gym to beat Hall's record, but it isn't considered official since he didn't do it at any official event.

Something that only caused their rivalry to intensify after the duo disagreed about whether or not the lift should've counted.

As for Larratt, he is widely regarded as one of the finest arm wrestlers of all time and has enjoyed quite a career so far. The 46-year-old has won his last eight matches, including three this year.

Fans would've undoubtedly preferred to watch Hall take on Bjornsson, however, while arm wrestling is completely different to boxing, Larratt vs The Mountain won't be a bad fight to watch either.

News Now - Sport News