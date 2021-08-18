Age of Empires 4: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires 4 is next on Relic Entertainment's agenda and is almost here after years of waiting.

Having first been announced back in 2017, over a decade since the last real-time strategy game in the series was released, excitement is starting to rapidly gain momentum following the recently closed beta test that took place in August 2021.

The franchise as a whole was hugely successful back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where it was arguably at its peak for popularity.

While it has been five years since we first heard about Age of Empires 4, we are now edging closer to its hugely anticipated launch and we have now received significant amounts of information regarding the latest title.

Particularly, we gained an intriguing insight regarding what we can expect when Relic launched the gameplay trailer - and everything new in Age of Empires 4.

Read more: Age of Empires 4: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PS4, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Age of Empires 4 Release Date

The developers of Age of Empires 4 have confirmed that their latest creation will be unleashed into the gaming community on Thursday 28th October 2021 - just in time for Halloween!

This will be a hugely exciting day for all AoE fans and those that were an active part of the community over two decades ago.

Those of the younger generation, that are showing intrigue towards AoE4, might not be aware of what they are about to get themselves into. But we can tell you that it is most certainly worth it.

When it comes to real-life strategy games, AoE goes hand-in-hand with Command & Conquer, two of the biggest titles of its kind back in the day.

But with AoE4 using the same gaming engine as Warhammer 40,000 and the Company of Heroes franchise, we are in for a treat!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News