Apex Legends Season 10: Respawn cause frustration as they delay Seer Nerf

New Legend Seer is due to have a nerf in Apex Legends, but this nerf has been delayed and the fan base are not pleased.

Each season brings in a new Legend and it takes a couple of weeks for players to get to grips with how powerful the character is.



When it comes to Seer, it has been the consensus that he is far too overpowered and many want him to get a nerf immediately.

Respawn delaying Seer Nerf by another week

Many will be frustrated to find the news circulating on Twitter revealing that the nerf for Seer has been delayed until next week.



Seer’s abilities are very fun to use, as his tactical gives him the ability to utilise the swarm of tracking drones that he has in his chest. With these, he can track and find enemies in Kings Canyon.

When we know more about the time of the Seer nerf, we will let you know right here.



