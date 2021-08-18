Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso has called the early season criticism he received at the start of this campaign a 'blessing' as he's reflected on the first half of his comeback year.

The Formula 1 paddock was naturally abuzz at the news Alonso would be returning for this season when it was revealed last year, and we've seen some fine examples of him showing that he has lost none of his talent and racecraft at points over this campaign.

Indeed, his stout defence from Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix was a prime example of that, though earlier on in the campaign he did face a few critics with Esteban Ocon regularly out performing him.

The Spaniard, though, has explained why he feels as though such critics and comments were actually a blessing, with him now looking to help lead Alpine to a top five finish in the Constructors' standings once the summer break has come to a conclusion.

“I knew it was a process of adaptation. I thought it would have been faster, because Formula 1 was a natural thing for me compared to the WEC, the Dakar Rally or Indianapolis [500], and I thought I would be at 100% quickly," he said to SoyMotor.

“Take Monaco as an example: I was hoping it would be a good circuit for me, but I missed out on Q1. This was disappointing for me. I knew it was a matter of time. The criticism and the comments that were made… It’s not that I liked them, but they were a blessing,” he said.

"They were a blessing because I knew that it was only a matter of time before people started to appreciate if I finished a race in 10th place,” said Alonso. “Had I always been in front of [teammate Esteban] Ocon, had I always been in the points, they [the critics] would have said what they’ve said throughout my career, which is that my teammate was not at the same level and that the car had more potential, but that I was missing out.

“Then, if suddenly they think I am done, anything I accomplish is appreciated much more. Some races were not great, like France for example, where I finished ninth. It was a good race, but nothing special. But it was considered to be a super performance because I was starting to do good races again. It was a good thing.”

Certainly, we've seen Fernando showing no signs of decline this year once he has got back into a rhythm in Formula 1 and, hopefully, Alpine can continue progressing and build on their win at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of 2022.

Next season will potentially shake up the status quo and provide some new teams with a shot at regularly victories and championships - Alonso will feel he can still deliver that if he gets strong enough equipment.

