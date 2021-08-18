Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lautaro Martinez's agent is set to have a meeting with Inter Milan today (18th August) that could decide the Tottenham transfer target's future at the Serie A club, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lautaro Martinez?

Martinez has been linked with a move to the North London club, with The Times reporting a few weeks ago that Spurs had agreed a £60m transfer fee with Inter for the Argentinian international.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones revealed earlier this week that he's becoming increasingly convinced that Spurs have a deal in place to sign Martinez should Harry Kane leave.

However, it now appears likely that Martinez will be staying at the San Siro.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Martinez?

Appearing on The Here We Go Podcast, the transfer expert revealed that Inter are set to have a meeting with the striker's agent today to offer him a new contract.

"The agent of Laurtaro Martinez will be in the city tomorrow [August 18th]. He will meet with Inter, they will be offering him a new contract. He’s not leaving the club, this is what Inter say.

"Tottenham were offering €70m (£59.6m) plus add-ons, to arrive around €90m (£76.7m)... But no agreement, because Inter sold Lukaku, Inter sold Hakimi" he said.

Romano reckons that the player will be staying at Inter, meaning Tottenham will need to look for other strike options.

"So, at the moment Inter don’t need to sell any other player and they want to keep Lautaro Martinez, to extend his contract, so I see Lautaro Martinez staying."

A crucial moment in Tottenham's transfer pursuit?

It would appear to be. Should the meeting go well, then Martinez's agent may walk out of it with an improved contract for his client - or at the very least, with some form of agreement over the terms of a new deal.

Of course, there is always the prospect of Martinez's agent being unhappy with the terms offered, which would then open the door to Tottenham potentially signing the South American after all.

Romano suggests that is unlikely to be the case, but either way this appears to be a very important day in determining Martinez's future.

What is the current striker situation at Tottenham?

Transfermarkt shows that the current striker situation at Tottenham is quite intriguing. They have only one natural striker in Kane, and his future at the club is uncertain due to Manchester City's interest. Should he leave, then Spurs would need to buy a new striker, which would explain the interest in Martinez.

Tottenham do have a player in the squad that could replace Kane in the short-term at least in Heung-min Son. The 29-year-old left-winger replaced Kane up-front on Sunday against Manchester City and scored the only goal of the game. If the England captain does leave Spurs though, you would imagine that they will be looking for another striker.

Have Tottenham been linked with any other strikers?

Martinez isn't the only striker that Spurs have been linked with. Sky Italia recently reported that the Premier League side are interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but Atletico Madrid are also keen on purchasing the forward.

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals in 40 appearances last season for the Serie A side, and with that record it is easy to see why he has caught Tottenham's eye.

