Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

The boxing world was shocked to recently find out that Eddie Hall cannot fight Hafthor Bjornsson anymore and Devon Larratt will take his place.

The arm wrestler will replace the former World Strongman Champion, who holds a long feud with the Mountain.

Hall detached his bicep and had to have surgery. Due to him just starting to recover, his fight against Bjornsson has been delayed until March 2022 at the earliest.

August 18th: Devon Larratt has been confirmed to replace Eddie Hall and will fight Hafthor Bjornsson later this year.

Date

It has been confirmed that the pair will fight on Saturday 18th September 2021.

Larratt is making sure he is ready for the fight by training with Lennox Lewis.

Venue

The two were due to fight in Florida, but due to the rising COVID cases, they will now be fighting in Dubai.



Tickets

With this fight only recently being announced, tickets for this event have not yet been revealed; however, it is expected that this information will be revealed over the next few days.



Stats

Here are the boxing records of both Thor and Larratt:



Hafthor Bjornsson (0-0-1)



Devon Larratt (0-0-0)

Both are novices in the boxing world, with Bjornsson fighting once and drawing with his opponent Stephen Ward.

With the two in very competitive sports, they will know how much work must go in if they want to win the bout. This fight will also give Hall a look at what he can expect from Bjornsson in the future.



Odds

The odds of this fight have not yet been revealed, but no doubt betting companies will be setting up the odds as soon as possible.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will provide the odds when they are updated.



Where Can I Watch The Fight?

With the fight only being confirmed in the last 24 hours, we will have to watch to see what broadcasters will be showing the fight.

It will most likely be a pay-per-view event as this is the norm with boxing fights these days.



Many will be frustrated that the heaviest fight in boxing history between Bjornsson and Hall has had to be postponed; however, we still have a great fight between the Icelandic World Strongman and Devon Larratt.

Both will be wanting to show the boxing world that they deserve a place in this sport.



