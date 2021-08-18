Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recently released WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Rust recently discussed the rumours surrounding the NXT brand.

Several reports came out following NXT making the move to Tuesday nights earlier this year, with USA Network apparently making the final decision to move the show.

Rust would dispel several of the rumours that have been reported over the past few weeks and months, including the reports following several WWE Executives visiting the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with Nick Hausman, Rust would comment on the rumours surrounding why WWE NXT was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday nights on USA Network:

“Honestly, I would think they’re just speculation, personally, because the vibe around NXT has always been very good. It’s always been very controlled. When we did move to Tuesday, for example, it was made very clear that, hey, this is a total network thing. This doesn’t have anything to do with the Wednesday night deal. This is just a deal with USA. They want to move us over. They wanted to promote hockey more on a Wednesday night is what it was, and I love hockey, so I was all about it.

Rust also discussed how pleased the WWE Executives were whenever they appeared at the WWE Performance Center:

“Everything they saw whenever they came to the Performance Center and they saw us training, they absolutely loved it. I remember hearing exact words were always like, ‘This is amazing. This is everything that we want to invest in,’ how much they were proud of all the hard work we were doing there at the Performance Center, and they see the way we train, the way that we work. They see how hard we really, really work on this product, and it was always such positive feedback from everybody upstairs, honestly.”

