Toto Wolff has vowed to ignore any noise that is produced by Red Bull or anyone else for the second half of the Formula 1 season, as he looks to help deliver another Constructors' and Drivers' crown double at Mercedes.

F1 is that bit more exciting when there's a proper title race to enjoy and we have certainly been provided that this season with the ebb and flow between Mercedes and Red Bull; Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, generating superb entertainment and drama.

What has been almost as encapsulating, too, is the needle between the two teams and Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, with the pair exchanging the odd barb here and there so far in 2021.

Indeed, it was perhaps at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku where their personal head-to-head boiled over surrounding the 'flexi-wing' debate, with Horner telling Wolff to keep his mouth shut and the Austrian responding in kind by labelling the Red Bull man a 'windbag.'

Since then, of course, the two have had to deal with incidents at both the British and Hungarian Grands Prix that have seen their cars directly collide, though both have at least stopped short of directing insults at one another in those instances.

Indeed, Wolff has vowed to try and ignore any noise that comes his way from Red Bull or anyone else in the second half of the season, telling GPFans:

"I got annoyed in Baku, and that is not something that's normally happening to me.

"On reflection, I want to concentrate my focus on the team and on myself, rather than be distracted by noise.

"Baku wasn't 'back away', I just got triggered. In the end, I am not interested anyway in chatter.

"Whatever is said or written, it is just distracting. It has the potential to distract you, and I don't want to be distracted. I just want to look, I just want to look inside."

Of course, keeping your cool in the heat of battle is easier said than done and we'll have to wait and see how Wolff goes about things when the next flare-up in this year's title race comes about.

