Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao could face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a blockbuster rematch after his forthcoming fight with Yordenis Ugas.

That's according to legendary trainer Freddie Roach, who believes boxing legend Pacquiao is likely to fight either Mayweather Jr or fellow southpaw Josh Taylor in the near future.

Pacquiao, 42, was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, which was billed as 'The Fight of the Century'.

Mayweather, 44, announced his retirement from the sport in August 2017, but he quickly reversed his decision to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTube star Logan Paul in successive exhibition bouts.

Pacquiao meanwhile has been pushing his body through the pain barrier as he nears a return to boxing.

His last pro fight came against former champ Keith Thurman Jr with a narrow points win two years ago.

Pacquiao will once again return to the ring on August 21 for his title fight against Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And Roach claims Pacquiao could be set for a rematch with Mayweather before retiring - but exhibition bouts are apparently off the table.

"We would like to fight Mayweather one more time," he told Sky Sports.

"But exhibitions? No. Manny is not into that.

"Manny has boxing fans. That's what we're after."

The Ultimate Manny Pacquiao Quiz: How well do you know the boxing legend?

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

However, Roach also hinted that a fight with Taylor could happen down the line.

"We are just going one fight at a time," he explained.

"The thing about Manny? He is not just going to pick some guy with a high rating because the world loves him.

"Manny wants to fight real fighters. He will challenge the best."

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Manny Pacquiao could be set for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather if he can best Yordenis Ugas

Pacquiao meanwhile also echoed his mentor's sentiments.

"Ugas was ready to fight and challenge me on August 21," he added.

"So it's a great thing that I can show off my hard work in the gym when we face each other on fight night.

"I'm not disappointed at all in what happened because my hard work will not be wasted. Ugas stepped up and is bringing his WBA championship into the fight, which I'm excited to fight for.

"I am happy to fight either right-handed or southpaw fighters. It's no problem for me at all to switch the styles that I'm going to face.

"What I can say to the fans is that this is definitely not an easy fight. Ugas is a champion because they gave him my belt. Now, we have to settle it inside of the ring."

Read more: Manny Pacquiao slams Floyd Mayweather but praises Canelo Alvarez

News Now - Sport News