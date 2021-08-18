Man United: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer shows class after Marc Skinner appointment

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Man United head coach Marc Skinner has revealed what men’s boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer first told him when he joined the club.

Skinner was appointed in July following the departure of Casey Stoney, who voiced her frustrations over the lack of resources for the women’s team.

But Skinner has stressed he has the full backing of director of football John Murtough and also spoke of the support he’s received from Solskjaer.

“I emailed Ole and within 20 minutes he emailed me back and said ‘I look forward to meeting you. Welcome to the club and I’ll grab a coffee with you and we can integrate ideas’,” he told the Mail Online.

Skinner has previous experience of managing in the Women’s Super League, having guided Birmingham to a fifth-place finish in the 2017/18 season and led them to an FA Cup final.

Most recently, he has managed the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League. Skinner’s side went nine games unbeaten earlier this season –– the joint longest streak in the club’s history.

And Skinner admitted that it took a lot for him to leave the side where he had built such good foundations.

“It had to be the right team and when Manchester United came it was a wonderful opportunity to be back at a world-class club.

“We’re at a club that wants to be successful. It’s putting everything in place to create the successes that come from winning titles, that come from winning cups. That’s part of the reason that I came here because those are always going to be part of the ambitions that I want to achieve.”

United have lost several key players this summer, but Skinner is confident he doesn’t need money to succeed.

“If I was to look back on my experience at Birmingham, we had no money. We closed the gap because we believed in each other because we believed in what we were doing and we knew that we had to fight against might.”

The 38-year-old says he aims to win the WSL this season, though he is well aware of the competition. Chelsea and Man City were streets ahead of United last year and Arsenal have bolstered their squad with the addition of Nikita Parris.

“I’m well aware of the quality in this league and the growing quality from every team. Being here, our challenge is to win things. I didn’t come back just to exist, we’re building on great foundations that Casey left.”

United kick-off the new WSL season against Reading on September 3rd. The match will be shown on Sky Sports as part of a landmark new broadcast deal.

