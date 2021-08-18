Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You might not want to agree with it, but it really is hard to argue with the fact that the Premier League is the best league in the world.

The English top flight has been the home to some of the greatest footballers to ever kick a ball about while also being the platform for the some of the greatest teams to rise to glory.

From the likes of Thierry Henry at Arsenal to Wayne Rooney at Manchester United to Frank Lampard at Chelsea, the Premier league really has been blessed with a saturation of world class talent.

In fact, were we to sit down compile a full list of the truly unique footballers to have plied their trade on these English shores, we might be sat down for a lot longer than is good for the back.

However, one star that just doesn't seem to get the recognition he deserves these days, is Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah.

The controversial winger splits opinion right down the middle, with many bemoaning his propensity for winning soft penalties and free-kicks.

What can not be called into question however, is his goal scoring prowess, with the Egyptian maestro showing year on year that he is one of the best in the business in front of goal.

Now, an incredible Twitter thread complied by user @PassLikeThiago, detailing each and every record Salah has broken and holds, has begun to do the rounds on social media.

It highlights just how supremely talented Salah is, and how he has made the Premier League his playground since his arrival from Roma.

Salah's 17/18 season really did set the world alight.

He scored goals for fun and inspired Liverpool to an unexpected Champions League final.

However, he wasn't done there.

Salah was smashing Liverpool records left right and centre, ruthlessly writing his name into the history books of one of the most historic clubs on the planet.

He would eventually rich the wrongs of that Champions League final loss, scoring in the showpiece event the following year to help Liverpool lift their sixth European cup.

Back home, he was making the Premier League look easy as he continued his electric form.

Salah played a major role in Liverpool finally ending their Premier League duck, top scoring for the club in a season that saw them cruise to the title.

He would then go on to carry the club through the most difficult period since his arrival, after injuries decimated Jurgen Klopp's squad last season.

Salah continued on scoring and the reds would eventually finish third in the league.

It is probably safe to say that Salah can be considered a Liverpool immortal already.

However, should he kick on once again and help the Anfield side claim yet more silverware in a landscape increasingly dominated by big-money sides, then his status will be well and truly cemented.

Having already opened his account for the season against Norwich, the signs are looking positive.

