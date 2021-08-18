West Brom news: Valerien Ismael makes transfer admission ahead of Sheffield United clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Luton Town when they host Sheffield United at The Hawthorns this evening.

Whilst the Baggies did show plenty of attacking endeavour against the Hatters, they will need to improve in a defensive sense in the coming months if they are to challenge for promotion this season as they have already conceded four goals in the Championship.

With Sam Johnstone looking to claim his first clean-sheet of the new term tonight, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Valerien Ismael opts to make any alterations to his set-up for the club's meeting with the Blades.

Although Slavisa Jokanovic's side have yet to hit top gear in the second-tier, West Brom will know that they will have to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result in this clash.

Having put his own stamp on the Baggies' squad this summer by signing Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Matt Clarke, Ismael has now admitted that he is still working on bringing players to the club.

Speaking to the Express & Star ahead of tonight's meeting with the Blades, the Baggies boss said: "We have two weeks until the end of the transfer period.

"That is a long, long time.

"For sure, from next week everything will go quicker and faster.

"But at the minute nothing has changed.

"We are aware of the market, we know exactly what we need.

"But we need to make sure it is the right decision for us.

"If we get that feeling it is the right decision, based on the analysis of the last two games, then we will make it happen.

"At the minute, I am calm because I know exactly what is happening behind the scenes.

"We are working on the list of players and we will see what we can do."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Daryl Dike and Liam Delap are both understood to be on West Brom's radar, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Ismael opts to bolster his attacking options in the coming weeks.

Having worked alongside Dike at Barnsley last season, the Frenchman could be tempted to swoop for the Orlando City forward who managed to score nine goals in 19 appearances in the second-tier earlier this year.

Central-midfield could also be an area that Ismael may be looking to strengthen as he is currently only able to call upon the services of Mowatt, Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore.

Providing that the 45-year-old is able to draft in some classy operators, he could potentially go on to achieve a great deal of success at The Hawthorns during the current campaign.

