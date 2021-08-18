Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson: What Date Is The Fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was recently announced that Devon Larratt will be facing Hafthor Bjornsson in the boxing ring and many sporting fans are wondering what date the two will be fighting.

This will be a very interesting bout; Larratt is a professional arm wrestler, while Bjornsson is a former World Strongman champion. No doubt there will be a few big blows when the two meet in the ring.

The two are boxing novices, but they are taking this fight very seriously and undergoing huge training programmes to make sure they are in good boxing condition ahead of the fight.

Despite there being no feud between the two like there is between Bjornsson and Eddie Hall, there is a lot of pride on the line as the Mountain and Larratt want to pursue boxing careers.



Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson Fight Date

With Bjornsson vs Hall delayed until March 2022 at the earliest, many would have been frustrated.



Meanwhile, Larratt will be stepping in the ring with Thor on Saturday 18th September 2021.



The spectacle was due to take place in Florida; however, due to the rising COVID cases, the location has changed. Instead, the two will be fighting in Dubai.



Both Larratt and Bjornsson are towering figures, and with Larratt an arm wrestler, he should have a lot of strength which could cause an upset on the night.

Bjornsson, who also appeared in the critically acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones, has boxed once before in his career against Stephen Ward and this ended in a draw.



As the weeks go on ahead of the fight, we will no doubt see some training footage of the two and this will be intriguing to see as Larratt has confirmed on social media that he is being helped by Lennox Lewis.



