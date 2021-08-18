Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night for WWE NXT last night ahead of Sunday night's stacked NXT TakeOver 36 event.

Ilja Dragunov def. Roderick Strong

An injury to Kushida prompted an open challenge from The Diamond Mine, and it was one The Mad Russian gladly accepted. Roderick Strong took advantage of a distraction by Hachiman to smash Ilja Dragunov into the ring steps to take control.

A battered Dragunov dug deep to land a Torpedo Moscow and delivered a brutal message to WALTER ahead of NXT TakeOver 36.

Cameron Grimes def. Josh Briggs

LA Knight was dishing out cash ahead of NXT to find someone to take out Cameron Grimes and tapped on the towering Josh Briggs to do his bidding.

Briggs put his strength on display, but the hard-hitting butler landed a crushing Cave In for the win. The Million Dollar Champion took matters into his own hands after the match with uncalled for cheap shots to Ted DiBiase and Grimes.

Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis def. Jessi Kamea & Robert Stone

Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis looked to convert their burning love into in-ring chemistry against The Robert Stone Brand.

Robert Stone spent much of the match trying to avoid Lumis, but Franky Monet’s attempt to enter the fray resulted in her being ejected from ringside. Hartwell stole the show by using Lumis’ Silence to force a tapout from Jessi Kamea and then dropped jaws with a stunning proposal.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson had plenty to talk about heading into his NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal matchup, but Carmelo Hayes pulled out all the tricks.

Hayes shifted the match with a huge DDT and then went flying off the top rope to punch his ticket to the Finals. As Hayes celebrated, Odyssey Jones rolled into the ring to remind him of what awaits next week.

MSK def. Imperium – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

MSK came out flying from the opening bell, but Imperium stopped them in their tracks with impressive shows of strength. Nash Carter & Wes Lee eventually showed why they’ve ascended to the top of NXT and demanded more respect with another impressive win.

WALTER brought post-match fireworks as he rolled in to level Dragunov and the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe tore down the Capitol Wrestling Center

The NXT Champion and Samoa Joe cannot be contained ahead of their championship war at NXT TakeOver 36.

You can watch every single episode of WWE NXT live in the UK on BT Sport, as well as NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22 on Peacock and the WWE Network.

