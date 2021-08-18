Sheffield United news: Slavisa Jokanovic issues frank update on in-demand ace's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After picking up a point in their recent clash with Swansea City last weekend, Sheffield United will now be looking to deliver a promising performance against West Bromwich Albion this evening.

With both sides aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at The Hawthorns.

Whilst Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic will need to be wary of the attacking threat that West Brom will pose, his side could potentially break their goal-scoring duck in the Championship as their opponents have already conceded four goals at this level this season.

The Serbian may need to make a decision regarding whether to start Aaron Ramsdale in this fixture as the goalkeeper has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

A report from The Athletic yesterday revealed that Arsenal are now back in talks with the Blades as they look to seal a deal for the shot-stopper.

Initial discussions between the two parties reached a stalemate last week due to the fact that an agreement could not be reached over a transfer fee.

It is now understood that United have lowered Ramsdale price-tag which was believed to be in the region of £35m.

Making reference to the keeper's future, Jokanovic has suggested that Ramsdale wants to secure a move back to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of today's meeting with West Brom about the keeper, the Blades boss said: "Naturally he wants to be a Premier League player.

"I am talking with him, he believes it can be a good move for himself, but it's not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.

"He is a talented English player and I understand Arsenal are interested, but this is the business.

"If he is one of the best players in the league, his price is really high and in the end the decision can be with Arsenal if they want him or not.

"If they want him they need to spend a lot of money."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Arsenal are able to offer Ramsdale the opportunity to play at the highest level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the keeper opts to join the club in the coming weeks.

For the Blades' sake, they will be hoping that a deal can be finalised relatively quickly as it will give them more time to draft in a replacement.

Whilst United may find it difficult to find a successor for the shot-stopper who has started 40 league games in a row for the club, there is no reason why they cannot go on to thrive in his absence if Jokanovic is able to nail his transfer recruitment.

The Blades boss could also use some of the money generated from Ramsdale's sale to strengthen his squad in other areas before the transfer window closes on August 31st.

