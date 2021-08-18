WWE SummerSlam 2021: Updated betting odds
WWE SummerSlam will be taking place this weekend on Saturday 21st August and the latest betting odds have been released for the show.
The main event of the show will see John Cena take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.
Other huge contests include the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and WCW Legend, Goldberg.
None of the odds are particularly far fetched, with Cena the underdog against Reigns and Goldberg an even bigger underdog winner for Lashley.
Nikki A.S.H interestingly is the favourite in the RAW Women's Championship match, with fans initially believing that the three-way format was put together for Ripley or Flair to not have to take the pinfall.
Elsewhere on Raw, there appears to be two title changes set to take place, with Damian Priest set to face Sheamus for the United States Championship and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) likely to beat AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.
SummerSlam Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for WWE SummerSlam 2021 from BetOnline.
- WWE Universal Title Match - John Cena +300 vs. Roman Reigns (c) -500
- WWE Title Match - Bill Goldberg +350 vs. Bobby Lashley (c) -600
- Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title - Rhea Ripley +250 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125
- SmackDown Women’s Title Match - Sasha Banks +150 vs. Bianca Belair (c) -200
- SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match - The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) +250 vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c) -400
- WWE United States Title Match - Damian Priest -200 vs. Sheamus (c) +150
- RAW Tag Team Titles Match - Randy Orton and Riddle -200 vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150
- Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200
- Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350 - Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside
- Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250
