Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SummerSlam will be taking place this weekend on Saturday 21st August and the latest betting odds have been released for the show.

The main event of the show will see John Cena take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Other huge contests include the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and WCW Legend, Goldberg.

None of the odds are particularly far fetched, with Cena the underdog against Reigns and Goldberg an even bigger underdog winner for Lashley.

Nikki A.S.H interestingly is the favourite in the RAW Women's Championship match, with fans initially believing that the three-way format was put together for Ripley or Flair to not have to take the pinfall.

Elsewhere on Raw, there appears to be two title changes set to take place, with Damian Priest set to face Sheamus for the United States Championship and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) likely to beat AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

SummerSlam Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for WWE SummerSlam 2021 from BetOnline.

WWE Universal Title Match - John Cena +300 vs. Roman Reigns (c) -500

John Cena +300 vs. Roman Reigns (c) -500 WWE Title Match - Bill Goldberg +350 vs. Bobby Lashley (c) -600

Bill Goldberg +350 vs. Bobby Lashley (c) -600 Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title - Rhea Ripley +250 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125

- Rhea Ripley +250 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125 SmackDown Women’s Title Match - Sasha Banks +150 vs. Bianca Belair (c) -200

Sasha Banks +150 vs. Bianca Belair (c) -200 SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match - The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) +250 vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c) -400

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) +250 vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c) -400 WWE United States Title Match - Damian Priest -200 vs. Sheamus (c) +150

Damian Priest -200 vs. Sheamus (c) +150 RAW Tag Team Titles Match - Randy Orton and Riddle -200 vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150

Randy Orton and Riddle -200 vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150 Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200

Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350 - Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside

Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250

Check out the latest video on the GiveMeSport WWE YouTube channel, where we spoke to NXT Superstar, Samoa Joe:

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News