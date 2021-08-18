Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Red submit offer for 23-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about at the City Ground this evening when they face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Despite showing some signs of promise during their recent clashes with AFC Bournemouth and Coventry City, the Reds were unable to prevent their opponents from securing victories.

After witnessing his side fail to break down the Cherries last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Forest manager Chris Hughton decides to make some alterations to his squad for today's showdown with Blackburn.

The likes of Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Alex Mighten could all be in contention for a starting role after making cameo appearances against Bournemouth.

Whilst some of Forest's Championship rivals have opted to completely overhaul their squads this summer, Hughton has only been able to draft in three new players.

With the window set to close on August 31st, the Forest boss is now reportedly looking to bolster his defensive options by swooping for an individual who has featured regularly at international level in recent years.

According to 90min, the Reds have lodged a bid for Boavista right-back Reggie Cannon as they look to seal a deal for the 23-year-old.

It is understood that another unnamed Championship side are also keeping tabs on the defender's situation in Portugal ahead of a potential move.

Cannon, who has been capped on 22 occasions by the United States, featured regularly for Boavista during the previous campaign.

The right-back helped his side seal a 13th place finish in the Primeira Liga earlier this year by making 31 appearances in this division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Forest if they are able to convince Cannon to make the switch to the City Ground as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

The defender ranked in the top-five at Boavista last season for tackles per game (1.5) and interceptions per match (1.7, as per WhoScored) in the Primeira Liga as he illustrated some real signs of promise.

Whilst it may take Cannon some time to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Hughton if Boavista accept Forest's bid.

Cannon's arrival may also force Jordan Gabriel and Jordi Osei-Tuti to step up their performance levels which could potentially have a positive impact on the Reds' fortunes this season.

