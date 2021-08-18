Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku will be under pressure to hit the ground running at Chelsea following his £97.5 million move from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old is back at Stamford Bridge, seven years after leaving the Blues after making just 15 appearances during his first spell.

Lukaku returns with a big point to prove after flattering to deceive during his two seasons with Manchester United.

The Belgium international scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils but failed to win over many fans, who were often frustrated by his technique, work ethic and failure to score clear-cut chances.

Lukaku often looked heavy and sluggish at Old Trafford. Former United captain-turned-Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville even laughed out loud at his fitness levels during a Premier League clash against Everton in 2019 when the centre-forward appeared to be out of breath in the 27th minute.

Lukaku's decision to join Inter Milan paid off

After receiving a huge amount of criticism from fans and pundits alike, Lukaku decided it was in his best interests to get away from Man Utd in the summer of 2019.

He jumped at the chance to join Inter, who paid £74 million for his services, and it would prove to be one of the best decisions of his entire career.

Lukaku went on to score 64 goals in 95 games in Italy, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title in the process.

He looked sharper, leaner and fitter than at any point during his United spell, while his all-round game also improved dramatically.

According to a report in The Telegraph, one of the reasons for this transformation was because Man United had failed to spot a problem with Lukaku’s digestive system.

Inter helped Lukaku lose half a stone in just 12 days after noticing that the striker’s digestive system was malfunctioning.

The player himself had no idea about the issue and it raised questions about how United’s medical staff had failed to spot a problem that Inter’s team noticed almost immediately.

Lukaku's physique in Chelsea training impresses fans

Lukaku took part in an open training session at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and his impressive physical condition caught the attention of many, including former Chelsea coach Jody Morris, who tweeted: “Not sure if it’s just me but Lukaku looks in great condition by the way… Not sure I remember him looking as lean as this when previously in the Prem??”

It appears that Chelsea fans are about to see the very best of Lukaku, who will fancy himself to seriously challenge for this season’s Premier League Golden Boot award.

But without Inter Milan’s eagle-eyed medical staff, there’s every chance that Lukaku’s previous physical issues may have continued.

