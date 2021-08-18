Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Terry is one of the greatest defenders the Premier League has ever seen.

The centre-back played more than 700 times for Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shield, a Europa League and the Champions League.

He was incredible.

However, it’s fair to say the centre-back divided opinion among football fans.

And the way he ended his Chelsea career certainly caused a stir.

If you can’t quite remember what happened, let’s take you back to May 21, 2017.

After already clinching the Premier League title, the Blues hosted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season.

Terry started the match - his final appearance for the club.

However, in the 26th minute, the number 26 - Terry's number - appeared on the fourth official's board as he was substituted.

It was pre-planned to give Terry a deserved but cringeworthy ovation as his teammates formed a guard of honour.

“I had a discussion with the manager – I think he wanted to get the boys that didn’t play on Monday night against Watford and give them a run out,” Terry explained after the match.

“So I kind of negotiated with him to play 26 minutes and come off. It was a compromise between the two of us."

“We knew it was coming and we agreed to put the ball out,” Sunderland boss David Moyes added.

But the bizarre incident gets even stranger.

That’s because three fans actually placed a bet on that exact thing happening at odds of 100/1.

Although he eventually left the pitch in the 28th minute, Paddy Power paid out on the bet.

"We replied to a novelty request for odds on John Terry's substitution - one of hundreds on the Chelsea game - and fair play to the three punters who were on at odds of 100-1," a Paddy Power spokesman said.

"To be honest the only mistake here is we should have clocked sooner there'd be another cringe-worthy Chelsea send-off for JT."

Two betting slips were soon doing the rounds on social media with stakes of £25 and £10, returning £2,525 and £1,010 respectively.

Was this simply a PR stunt from Paddy Power or did three people actually win big thanks to Terry’s egotistical plan? Did the punters have inside knowledge? Were they Chelsea players or close to Terry?

So many questions, so few answers. Either way, it's fair to say no other player will be following in Terry's footsteps and deciding to substitute themselves on their final appearance.

