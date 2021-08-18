Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A snooker player has just made history by scoring a mind-blowing break of 155 and it's luckily been caught on camera.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, 36, managed to achieve it in an extremely quick seven minutes and 43 seconds, certainly living up to his nickname of F1, which he received for his remarkable speed around the table.

He is not the first to ever achieve the feat, that honour goes to English player Jamie Cope, however, he is the first to do it on camera, achieving the feat at his local snooker club.

Fortunately for us all, it was actually caught on CCTV, and it has since been uploaded to YouTube, which can be seen further down this article.

The maximum amount of points that can be scored in a regular snooker game is 147, unless your opponent fouls at the start of the game, which is what happened to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

This gave him a free ball that allowed him to pot any of them as a red for a point, followed by the black to start with an extra eight points.

He then cleared the table by potting all 15 reds with 15 blacks, followed by all six colours for 147, pushing his total to that all elusive 155.

Thai-born Thepchaiya told The Sun: “It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it was happening.

“I nearly did it a year ago but missed the last green. It was an easy shot, simple. I didn’t think I’d ever get a chance to do it again.”

Mike Dunn, manager at the Q House Snooker Academy in Darlington, where the legendary moment took place, said: “Everybody had stopped and I saw him jumping around. It’s the first 155 the world has ever seen.

“The only footage we got was from the long-distance camera that covers the whole club.

“I was very happy for him but sick that we didn’t have a camera on the table. The footage wasn’t that clear but I cropped it in.”

It’s an amazing achievement by the ranked number 21 pro in the world, and he will hope it is the moment that kickstarts a great period of his career.

