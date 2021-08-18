Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The European football world has been flipped upside down in the last fortnight.

After Lionel Messi's life-long romance with Barcelona came crashing down at his feet, the Argentinean superstar was forced to search for pastures new.

Unsurprisingly, that aforementioned search lasted no longer than a few days, as PSG swooped in to give the 34-year-old a place to rest his head.

As clubs clambered and tripped over themselves to secure Messi's services, it was the Parisian giants that offered the sweetest package, handing Messi a monumental contract.

He now stands alone as the highest paid footballer on the planet and will be hoping to play a major role in ending the European hoodoo that has hung so morbidly over his new club.

However, while Messi represents a massive signing on the field, off the field he is proving just as big, if not more of a coup.

Messi's marketability as a commercial asset is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG are already reaping the substantial rewards.

According to a report in Marca, the Paris giants have already earned a staggering £100 million form Messi shirt sales alone - a number that is only expected to rise as the season wears on.

While such numbers will set hearts a flutter in the executive boardrooms at the club, they will represent especially good news for NBA legend, Michael Jordan.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar has made a killing since Messi swapped Barcelona for Paris, due to the fact that PSG's kit is made by Nike's Air Jordan brand.

For every shirt sold, Jordan is believed to take a cut of 5%, meaning that he has already racked up a tidy sum of around about £5 million.

According to Forbes, Jordan lost a significant chunk of his $2.1 billion fortune during the Covid pandemic but he looks set to recoup some of those losses thanks to Messi mania.

The Jordan brand has been making the PSG kit since the onset of the 2019/20 season but, even with stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the books, they have never seen sales numbers quite like these.

While he might be thousands of miles away from Paris, you can be sure that Jordan will be laughing all the way to the bank as those shirts continue to fly off the rails.

We can imagine 'The Last Dance' star is puffing on a rather hefty cigar right now.

