Megan Rapinoe: Subway should drop US star according to 45% of Americans

45 percent of Americans think Subway should drop Megan Rapinoe as the face of their brand according to market research company Piplsay.

Rapinoe received backlash from a number of Americans, including former President Donald Trump, for opting to take the knee at the Tokyo Olympics.

Trump blamed Rapinoe’s “wokeism” for the United States’ defeat against Sweden and claimed the side could’ve won a gold medal, had she not been picked.

“If our soccer team, headed by a group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the gold medal instead of the bronze," he wrote in an email to his supporters.

"Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem."

And after a number of people complained to Subway about Rapinoe being their ambassador, the fast-food company has been forced to reconsider their position.

Piplsay’s survey, which interviewed 30,790 US adults, asked if Subway should “give into the pressure and drop Megan as the face of the brand?”

The findings showed that 45 percent of Americans said yes, 36 percent said no and 19 percent were unsure.

Similarly, 38 percent believed the backlash against Rapinoe was justified –– 36 percent did not and 26 percent were undecided.

Despite these results, only 36 percent of people thought that the company’s choice of brand ambassador “matters a lot,” with 33 percent saying “it does not matter at all.”

Ultimately, it seems clear that the US star remains a divisive figure in the sporting world. Regardless of the latest criticism though, she will always remain a trailblazer for women’s football.

