Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is being heavily linked with a debut in All Elite Wrestling/AEW this week.

Both the company and the straight edge star have been alluding to his appearance on their AEW Rampage show this Friday.

This week marks the second-ever AEW Rampage show, and Punk could be set to make his debut in front of a packed crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

The former WWE Champion rose to the main level in 2011, becoming one of the biggest Superstars of the decade.

With the excitement surrounding the return of the 'Best In The World,' here are the top three promos he cut whilst with the company.

Chris Jericho

CM Punk feuded with former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho back in 2012, ahead of WrestleMania 28. Punk was the WWE Champion, and Jericho would accuse Punk of 'stealing' his gimmick and being a 'Jericho Wannabe.'

This promo became known as the 'swimming with sharks' cut, where Punk jumped on 'Le Champion' for his time on the Dancing With The Stars reality show:

"You say that you're the best in the world at what you do. And I say that I'm the best wrestler in the world. The distinction to me is very simple. This is nothing I chose. I was born this way. This is who I am. This is what I do while you chose to leave and write books and have a radio show and be on game shows. And you chose to be a rock star. And all the while I'm here on top, swimming with sharks while you're dancing with stars."

Check out the full promo from the 27.02.2012 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw below:

The Rock

When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to confront CM Punk on the 07.01.2013 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, he would go on to challenge the then WWE Champion for a match at the Royal Rumble for the gold.

Although this was a huge return for The Great One, it was CM Punk that would cut a lasting promo with the now-iconic line, 'your arms are too short to box with God':

"I'm the best thing going today. I'm the best guy you've ever stepped foot in the ring with. And you need to understand, congratulations, Rock, you just graduated from the kiddie table, but you just bit off more than you can chew. You're playing little league with your little insults and your rhymes and your 'millions and millions' and your 'finallys'. And I'm in the big leagues and I'm swinging for the fence. You need to understand that your little jabs and your insults, it's all kiddie games. You can't leave a mark on the champ's face. Come Royal Rumble, understand, when you step in the ring, your arms are just too short to box with God."

Check out the full promo from the 07.01.2013 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw below:

The Pipebomb

Arguably the greatest promo that CM Punk has cut in his entire career. At the end of a fairly lacklustre episode of Raw, CM Punk appeared with a microphone and sat cross-legged on the entrance ramp, wearing a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt.

Ironically, Punk would wear the Austin shirt, it was probably by design, but it was the moment of his career that was compared to the Austin 3:16 promo that elevated Stone Cold's career.

Punk would eviscerate John Cena on the microphone, who was lying in the ring for the entirety of the promo, whilst also going off on WWE management. If you have never seen the promo go out of your way to watch it right now, but here's a snippet:

"Do I have everybody's attention now? I feel a little bit of recapping is an order. If you didn't see the show last week, and I didn't watch either because I wasn't on it, I was suspended by Vincent K. McMahon. I was suspended because the week prior to that I got into a little bit of trouble for some things I said. I didn't get in trouble because I announced that on July 17th, my contract ends. I didn't just get in trouble because I said not only am I going to defeat John Cena, but that I was going to leave with the oh-so-precious WWE Title, making all future champions completely irrelevant."

