Ring Magazine have recently released their new heavyweight rankings and it is current WBC Champion Tyson Fury that is sitting atop the list.

He beats IBF/WBA/WBO champion Anthony Joshua, who is ranked as the number 1 contender, with the Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder ranked as the number 2 contender ahead of his trilogy fight with the Gypsy King later this year.

It can be deemed quite surprising that Fury has topped the rankings, with it being nearly two years of inactivity for the heavyweight, combined with the fact that he holds less belts than AJ, with just the one belt to his name compared to Joshua’s three.

But it's not just the placing of Fury, Wilder and Joshua that has boxing fans talking, oh no!

After talkSPORT's Michael Benson tweeted out the top 10, replies flooded in raising questions about numerous positions and rankings of the heavyweights, with plenty of fans seemingly annoyed at Ring's decision.

Below is just a handful of replies Benson received from his tweet, and it just goes to show how much controversy it has caused.

Bare in mind as well, this is just a handful, if you want to see the full replies to his tweet, you can here.

Away from the rankings, the future of the heavyweight division is still very much uncertain.

With the fact that Fury’s rescheduled bout with Wilder is again up in the air with John Fury recently revealing he’s willing to cancel the fight due to the conditions of Tyson Fury’s newborn daughter, telling BT Sport: “Nobody could expect a boxing match to go on in times like this.

“Family is family, business is business and sport is sport but family is first and foremost.

“I am his dad and he is here now and if problems persist then we will cancel the fight, I will cancel the fight.”

Some experts have argued that the uncertainty around the upcoming fight in conjunction with the long period of inactivity should lead to Fury being stripped of his title.

Another surprise in the rankings is Joe Joyce ahead of Oleksander Usyk.

The Ukrainian is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, who is also viewed as a tough matchup for Joshua ahead of their bout on September 25.

It’s made even more surprising when you remember that Usyk already beat Joyce in the World Series of Boxing eight years ago in a very one-sided fight.

