Genshin Impact 2.1: Release Date, Live Stream, New Characters, Weapons and Everything You Need To Know

The Genshin Impact 2.1 update is on its way and we have all the information you need to know, including what new content will be coming to the game.

The action role-playing game is a huge hit across the globe and hundreds of thousands of gamers are playing it on a daily basis.

There is an abundance of characters to use, and we have made a Genshin Impact tier list to help you make your mind up.

Updates are always exciting as they bring about a lot of changes and fixes. Players will be hoping that there is a lot to come from this upcoming update.

Here is everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update:

Release Date

The release date for update 2.1 is September 1st 2021.

Live Stream

The livestream will begin on Twitch on August 20th at 9 AM EST / 6 AM PST / 1PM GMT. It will last around an hour. This will give us a lot more information around the upcoming update.

New Locations

There will be two new Inazuman islands following the update and they are called:

Watatsumi Island

Seirai Island

Fishing

Players will be given a Fishing Rod as part of an event. Once fish are caught, they can be redeemed for rewards at Fishing Associations or used to cook with.

Bosses

A few Genshin Impact bosses have been leaked. The weekly boss is La Signora, and there are two new overworld bosses: Electro Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis.

Events

Here are the events coming with the 2.1 update

Light Caresses the Moon

Hyakunin Ikki Event

Mendacious Waves

Lunar Realm

New Characters

Here is the list of characters coming to the game:

Raiden Shogun will be the first 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact 2.1.

There is also a new 4-star character named Kujou Sara

Aloy is the first crossover character and she will be appearing as a free 5-star character.

Sangonomiya Kokomi will be the last 5-star of Genshin Impact 2.1.

What is great to hear is that players on the Playstation will be able to obtain Aloy in their in-game mail.

Gamers on other platforms might be frustrated by this, but Aloy will be available for them in the future.

New signature weapons

Here is the list of weapons coming in this upcoming update

Engulfing Lightning: The ATK is increased by 28% of Energy Recharge stat over the base 100%. After casting an Elemental Burst, Energy Recharge will be increased by 30% for 12 seconds.

There looks to be a lot of exciting things coming to Genshin Impact in update 2.1 and we hope there will be more revealed soon.

