Chelsea fans on social media have jumped to the defence of Timo Werner after a supporter at Wednesday’s open training session said ‘Get Werner out the club’ over the PA system.

Werner and his Chelsea teammates took part in the training session in front of supporters and the media at Stamford Bridge.

The German forward endured a difficult first season with Chelsea following his £47.5 million move from RB Leipzig, scoring a disappointing 12 goals in 54 appearances.

Werner’s struggles in front of goal prompted Thomas Tuchel to spend a club-record £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

However, Werner played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday and could still retain his place in the Blues’ XI following Lukaku’s arrival, albeit on the wing.

Werner and Lukaku were seen chatting during the open training session.

But the day was spoiled when a fan said ‘Get Werner out the club’ over the PA system.

Video: Chelsea fan shouts 'Get Werner out the club'

This was the moment the incident happened…

Another fan leapt to Werner’s defence, shouting at the man: “You get out! Who do you think you are?”

Reaction of Werner and Chelsea players

And here’s how the Chelsea players, including Werner, reacted…

Chelsea fans defend Werner following incident

@chelseanfran was one of the fans in attendance. In a video posted on Twitter, she said: “I’m sorry but that is just not necessary. I get embarrassed by some of our fan base. [The person responsible] got booed after that and quite a lot of the crowd were shouting ‘Timo, Timo!’”

Other Chelsea fans on social media also voiced their support for Werner following the incident…

Chelsea currently sit second in the Premier League table and take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Werner will surely be even more desperate to open his account for the new season now.

