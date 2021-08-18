Dying Light 2: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is generating excitement among the zombie-slaying section of the gaming community.

We have been treated to significant amounts of gameplay footage from the developers' Techland, who have been keen to show what they have been up to over the past six years of development.

With the series set to make its next-generation debut for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, high hopes are being set for a game where making decisions can make permanent changes in The City, Dying Light's location.

The second instalment of the series was first revealed during E3 2018 and got our hearts pounding from the off, with Techland having promised at least 100 hours of gameplay for players to digest (via Gamesradar).

Because of this, gamers will be eager to know when they can get their hands on Dying Light 2 and put their finest parkour skills to the test, leaping and diving through swarms of the undead.

Dying Light 2 Release Date

Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 will officially be launched on 7th December 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox one - meaning that those players that haven't been lucky enough to get their hands on one of the newer platforms will not miss out.

It was originally scheduled for sometime in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 inevitably put half on those proceeding which affected the entire gaming industry, with Dying Light 2 being just one of many mainstream titles to be delayed last year.

That being said, it is not expected to be pushed back further, unless a serious technical issue arises. Here's to hoping that it will be worth the wait, just as the first game never disappointed.

