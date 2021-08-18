Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It the most silliest time of the year.

With just two weeks to go in this summer's transfer window, the rumour mill has churned into overdrive as teams across the continent scramble to improve their squads.

The Harry Kane saga has rumbled on into another week while fans continue to adjust to the jarring sight of Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish completed a bumper move to Manchester City and the prodigal Chelsea son, Romelu Lukaku, returned home to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, however, did not come cheap and the London side would have been hoping to offload some of their fringe players to make room for the Belgian hitman in their squad.

One such player would have been Michy Batshuayi, who has never managed to nail down a regular starting position at Stamford bridge.

However, despite their willingness to sell, Chelsea simply couldn't find anyone looking for a permanent transfer, and instead had to settle on a loan deal with Turkish giants, Besiktas.

While certain sections of the Chelsea fan base were disappointed that the Blues had to settle for yet another of their infamous loan deals, the folks over in Turkey seemed chuffed to bits with their business.

One of the most bizarre aspects of the aforementioned 'Silly Season' over the last few years has become the way in which clubs announce new signings.

Who can forget Alexis Sanchez playing the piano at Old Trafford? Besiktas, though, have taken it to a new level.

Playing off the back of Batshuayi's 'Batman' nickname and persona, Besiktas concocted an announcement video unlike anything we've ever seen.

Paraphrasing Christopher Nolan's famous 'Dark Knight' movie trilogy, Batshuayi is revealed in a shadowy video, wearing what looks to be a rather budget costume.

With the famous theme music blaring, smoke machines billowing, and a voice over waxing lyrical, Batshuayi steps out into shot.

Sadly, his floppy Batman costume just doesn't match the slick feel of the video, which has left many fans in stitches.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter - which, in truth, is probably exactly what the social media team at Besiktas were hoping for.

Fortunately, the 'Batsman' won't have to wear the same questionable attire when he takes to the pitch for real and goes in search of valuable goals.

