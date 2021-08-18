Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Martin Ødegaard?

The transfer expert took to Twitter to reveal that the 22-year-old is set to complete a permanent move to the Gunners worth just under €40m (£34.1m).

He's already agreed a contract with the north London club that will see him stay at the Emirates for the next five years.

Romano also discloses that technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have been trying to sign the Real Madrid player since June.

"Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go and deal confirmed! Permanent move - bit less than €40m to Real Madrid. Personal terms already agreed on five years contract. Edu and Arteta wanted Ødegaard as only priority since June, strategy was correct, and now, done deal" he said.

Would Ødegaard be a better signing than Maddison?

James Maddison has also been mentioned by Fabrizio Romano as an option for Arsenal this summer, but would he be a better signing than Odegaard?

When it comes to finances, Ødegaard does look to be a better signing than Maddison. The Guardian reported earlier this month that Leicester's asking price for Maddison is at least £60m. That is around double of what Arsenal are looking to pay to sign the Norwegian.

On the pitch, Ødegaard has made 174 first-team appearances for his various clubs, scoring 28 goals and contributing 34 assists. Maddison has played 232 times, scored 50 goals and added 45 assists.

Maddison gets the nod on that front, but at 24 he is two years older than Ødegaard, so perhaps it is to be expected that he has played more games.

On balance, Ødegaard will probably be the better value signing as he is cheaper and already used to being at Arsenal, having spent the second-half of last season in North London.

He made 20 appearances for the Gunners, registering two goals and two assists.

Are Arsenal interested in any other midfielders?

Even though most of the speculation of late has centred around Ødegaard and Maddison, Arsenal have been linked with another midfielder, Lyon's Houssem Aouar.

Whilst recently appearing on The Arsenal Lounge, Romano revealed that Arsenal were admirers of the player.

Now RMCSport reports that Aouar is one of a number of Lyon players available for transfer, and that the French side could let him leave for a price lower than they previously claimed.

Perhaps that could tempt Arsenal into a move for the Frenchman, even if they do get the Ødegaard deal over the line.

