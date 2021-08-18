Ubisoft Singapore under investigation over workplace discrimination allegations

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A national watchdog are looking into fresh allegations against Ubisoft Singapore regarding sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

This comes just weeks after an inquiry was initiated against Activision Blizzard with many of their ex-workers complaining about the horrendous and misogynistic working conditions they had to endure.

So much so that the company's president, J. Allen Brack, announced his resignation, but it was not made clear whether it was concerning the assertions against his organisation.

On the back of this, the #MeToo movement swept across the gaming industry once more in a bid to ensure that women were fairly treated and were not faced with sexist working conditions as a result of their gender.

Unbelievably, this is not the end of the story as more companies in the trade are being looked into for similar alleged actions.

Ubisoft under investigation

According to The Straits Times, The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) have received anonymous complaints on 23rd July from members of staff regarding inappropriate workplace practices from seniors, "incompetent leadership and worker abuse."

Witnesses and victims are currently being interviewed to determine what exactly has been going on behind closed doors at Ubisoft Singapore - in a bid to establish all of the facts. TAFEP will also ensure that new policies will be implemented to ensure that this never happens again if they turn out to be true.

If they are found to be guilty of these actions, according to the Ministry of Manpower's Fair Consideration Framework, it could prevent Ubisoft Singapore from creating or renewing work passes for overseas workers.

While this is not the first time that this has taken place in the past year after Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot pledged: "change starts today", it appears that he, and his company, might not have done enough.

